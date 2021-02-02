Vanda Pharmaceuticals To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results On February 10, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 3557867.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 3557867.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

