Vancouver Man Not Guilty Of Criminal Fraud And Theft

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - A Vancouver man has been found not guilty of criminal fraud over $5,000 and criminal theft over $5,000.

William Everett Graham, 76, was acquitted in Richmond Provincial Court on August 25, 2021.

He was charged in August 2020 after an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission's Criminal Investigations Branch.

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission