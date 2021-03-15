Vancouver Entrepreneur Nisha Grewal Launches Ambari Beauty With Neiman Marcus And Bergdorf Goodman

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 2020-2021 has been one of the most difficult years for people and retailers all over the world.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 2020-2021 has been one of the most difficult years for people and retailers all over the world. Majority of retailers have been 'cutting the fat" during this difficult time and have been dropping many product lines from it shelves and E-Com sites. While retailers have been dropping products left and right, Ambari Beauty has been launching and gaining traction during this once in a century pandemic.

Nisha Grewal is a Vancouver based entrepreneur that has launched her skin care line in some of the largest retailers in the United States in March 2021. She started her journey two years ago when she founded Ambari Beauty which is a skin care company that allows consumers to get medi-spa type results from the comfort of their home. The timing couldn't have been more perfect. People have been staying home during the pandemic and have not been wanting to go to medi-spas, so Ambari was in the right place at the right time to provide an alternative to having to go to a medi-spa. Nisha created "The Modern Blend" ™ which is composed of clinical actives, adaptogens and CBD. These 3 ingredients work in symbiosis to achieve beautiful bright skin. Nisha has completed clinical trials on her product and it has shown that 90% of users can see results in just one use.

Nisha is a UBC graduate and Chartered Financial Analyst Candidate. Her vision to develop this company has been in the works for over two years. She launched her brand with Neiman Marcus and was sold out in three days. She is also being carried by Bergdorf Goodman In New York which is Americas most exclusive luxury retailer. Since launch she is being picked up by new retailers on a weekly basis.

To say that this product is ground breaking and revolutionary is not an understatement. She has been featured in Forbes ( https://www.forbes.com/sites/celiashatzman/2021/03/04/new-skincare-line-ambari-delivers-results-in-one-night/?sh=13d3f4b26fe9), Well + Good ( https://www.wellandgood.com/ambari-beauty/), womens wear daily and many other publications. She has received mass media attention in the USA and we look forward to seeing this brand grow with a young Canadian female as its leader.

Ambari two Products are

Gold Profection22™ MaskThis "facial in a bottle" immediately gives the polished, glowing results of a peel without sacrificing the skin's nourishment. Due to clinical levels of AHAs (22%), this mask is designed to be used once a week as an enhancement to your regular skincare routine. Simply cleanse, apply mask for 5-10 minutes, rinse off and follow with your favorite moisturizer.

For weekly use Key ingredients are 100MG of CBD + Reishi + 22% AHA Blend

PM Active12™ SerumThis 3-in-1 serum powerfully resurfaces, renews and clarifies dull skin overnight. To be used every evening after cleansing, followed by a moisturizer. This powerhouse serum exfoliates for smooth, even toned skin. It boosts the skin's natural renewal process and minimizes the daily environmental stressors.

For nightly use Key ingredients are 350MG of CBD + Shiitake + 12% AHA/PHA Blend + Bakuchiol + Niacinamide + Neptune Kelp

Available at AmbariBeauty.com, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. Additional retailers to be announced soon. This product is only for sale in the USA.

