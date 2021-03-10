VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Commences Trading On The OTCQB Market In The USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE:"VRB") (OTCQB:"VRBFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2021, the Company's common shares were approved and have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the USA, under the symbol "VRBFF".

"The OTCQB market in the USA provides a regulated platform that will enhance the visibility and trading capability of our Company's common shares for both institutional and retail investors," said Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. "We are confident that trading on the OTCQB in the USA will provide VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. and it's shareholders with added visibility and market access to the world's largest economy, promoting greater awareness of the Company's disruptive vanadium technologies and strategic supply."

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the USA and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and market information on VanadiumCorp at:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VRBFF/overview

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is an integrated green technology company with strategic vanadium mineral deposit assets. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing disruptive technologies to process mineral concentrates, produce and regenerate vanadium battery electrolytes sustainably, and construct next-generation vanadium redox flow-battery "VRFB" systems. VRFBs are 100% green technology from mine or waste to battery when hydrometallurgical processes produce the vanadium source commodity. (See VanadiumCorp's 100% owned & patented "VEPT" green process technology).

Proven VRFB technologies improve renewable energy efficiencies by storing temporary energy surpluses and feeding them back into the electrical grid as required. VanadiumCorp also wholly owns one of the largest and metallurgically favourable vanadium mineral deposits in the world, located in mining-friendly Quebec, Canada.

