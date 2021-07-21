Valvoline To Report Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021 On Aug. 4 And Host Webcast On Aug. 5

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (VVV) - Get Report, a leading provider of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter after market close on Aug. 4, 2021, and host a live audio webcast with analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 5, 2021.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline™Valvoline Inc. (VVV) - Get Report is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids ; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oi l ; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com .

