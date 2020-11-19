Valvoline Instant Oil Change Partners With American Cancer Society Raising Over $69,400 To Fight Cancer

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM (VIOC) locations raised over $54,300 by offering customers the opportunity to help raise needed dollars to support American Cancer Society (ACS) and its Road To Recovery program. The program transports cancer patients to potentially life-saving treatment appointments. For an even bigger impact, customers could download a coupon from ValvolineFightsCancer.com and for every coupon redeemed, VIOC donated an additional five dollars to ACS. This initiative raised another $15,110 for the American Cancer Society making the campaign total over $69,400. To date, Valvoline Instant Oil Change has helped contribute over $180,000 to the ACS.

The campaign, "DON'T PUT IT OFF!", was driven by reports showing that due to the pandemic 46% fewer patients were being diagnosed with cancer. Meaning many cancers wouldn't be discovered until their advanced stages when they are more difficult to treat. In support of ACS, VIOC reminded everyone that just like maintaining fluids in their vehicle prevents major repairs, getting recommended cancer screenings does the same for their body.

"We are excited to have partnered with ACS these past four years," said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc., VIOC's largest franchisee. "The generosity of the communities we serve amazes me as we've now raised over $180,000 to help this life-changing organization."

Visit www.ValvolineFightsCancer.com for more information.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) - Get Report is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc. Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 200 quick-lube service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Cindy Hudson chudson@vioc.net

American Cancer Society Kari Dahlstrom kari.dahlstrom@cancer.org(206) 919.4497

