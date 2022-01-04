Valued To Be $33.4 Billion By 2026, Earphones And Headphones Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Earphones and Headphones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: December 2021 Executive Pool: 603 Companies: 266 - Players covered include Alclair Audio, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Bose Corporation; Grado Labs; Harman International Industries, Incorporated; JVC Kenwood Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Logitech International S.A.; Panasonic Corporation; Pioneer Corporation; Plantronics, Inc.; Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG; Shenzen Cannice Technology Co. Ltd.; Shure Incorporated; Skullcandy, Inc.; Sony Corporation; Ultimate Ears, LLC; Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Earphones, Headphones); Technology (Wireless, Wired); Application (Music & Entertainment, Fitness / Sports, Gaming, Virtual Reality, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Earphones and Headphones Market to Reach US$33.4 Billion by the Year 2026Earphones and headphones are sound accessories that are designed to receive audio signals to enable users to hear sound. Hearable devices are anticipated to gain prominence with ongoing advances to incorporate new features along with their compelling merits. Both earphones and headphones are currently available in wired or wireless options. Both also have active noise cancellation feature, previously exclusively available in over-ear closed-back headphones. Headphones and earphones have risen in popularity supported by availability of cheap smartphones, MP players, streaming technology, and computers and today are one among the top devices used to listen to music. Headphones and earphones boast enhanced filtering for sound quality and are poised to benefit from ongoing efforts to further improve hearing quality for users. Various companies are integrating better features and sensors to help these devices in measuring several parameters in real-time, like body temperature, heart rate, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electro-encephalogram and ECG. These devices are expected to support biometric functions by using sound waves for acoustically identifying a person.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period. Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Earphones and Headphones market. Earphones and headphones are the basic audio accessories for mobile communication devices and latest models of these accessories are much more efficient and effective than previous models, thanks to tech advancements and design improvements. Latest range of earphones and headphones incorporate versatile and unique features such as advanced Bluetooth functionality, sophisticated battery mechanism, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos sound output, and compact yet rugged designs, and are sought by almost every smartphone and tablet user, irrespective of background and demographic.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass ™ PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR ™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valued-to-be-33-4-billion-by-2026--earphones-and-headphones-slated-for-robust-growth-worldwide-301452616.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.