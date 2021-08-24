Valued To Be $17 Billion By 2026, DevSecOps Slated For Robust Growth Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "DevSecOps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Services, Solutions); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $17 Billion by the Year 2026DevSecOps or Development-Security-Operations is an approach that automates security integration at all stages/levels of software development lifecycle, right from the initial design, integration, testing and deployment through delivery of the developed software finally. The global DevSecOps market is receiving a strong growth impetus from ongoing digitalization that has enabled security to enjoy the limelight regarding application development. DevSecOps is set to register notable gains in the post-COVID-19 era owing to increasing focus of organizations to integrate security with all stages of application development. The concept is witnessing increasing spending on advanced automation tools intended to incorporate security into development processes and reduce overhead of various security-related tasks like code audits, threat modeling, application instrumentation and vulnerability analysis. The market is poised to receive a major support from key enabling technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence. These technologies are integral to various automated processes used by DevSecOps.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.4% CAGR to reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.6% share of the global DevSecOps market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.2% and 28% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific is predicted to present enticing opportunities for DevSecOps providers due to rising adoption of the cloud coupled with DevSecOps services and tools. The region is witnessing rapid advances in cloud computing, the Internet of Things technology and IT infrastructure solutions that are driving companies to embrace DevSecOps services and solutions. More

