Value Colleges Releases Rankings Of Occupational Safety And Health Degree Programs

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online Occupational Safety Master's programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology, 2) Texas A&M University, and 3) Johns Hopkins University. The top 3 online Occupational Safety Bachelor's programs are: 1) Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute; 2) University of Houston-Clear Lake; 3) University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The top 3 online Occupational Safety Certificate programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Washington; 3) Johns Hopkins University.

Occupational safety and health is often underappreciated, but as a career choice, it's always available. As the editors state, "Occupational health and safety jobs span many sectors. After all, no matter the industry, workplace safety is essential." An online certificate program can be a valuable way to break into a growing field, while an online bachelor's can help working adults move into higher positions and management. According to the editors, "There will always be a need for professionals in this field because safety and health in the workplace will always be important." Even better, an online program "allows a person to work in the field while earning a degree."

Top 25 Best Occupational Safety and Health Master's Programs for 2021

CUNY School of Public Health Columbia Southern University East Carolina University Eastern Kentucky University Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Georgia Institute of Technology Indiana State University Indiana University Johns Hopkins University Montana Tech of the University of Montana Murray State University Oakland University Rochester Institute of Technology Southeastern Oklahoma State University Texas A&M University Tulane University University Of Alabama At BirminghamUniversity of Central Missouri University of Findlay University of Houston Clear Lake University of Nebraska Medical Center University of South Florida University of Wisconsin Stout University of Wisconsin Whitewater West Virginia University

Top 25 Online Occupational Safety and Health Bachelor's for 2021

California University of PennsylvaniaCapitol Technology University Columbia Southern University Eastern Kentucky University Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Grand Valley State University Indiana State University Keene State College Marshall University Millersville UniversityMissouri Southern State University Montana Tech Murray State UniversityNC A&T University Oakland University Ohio University Pierce College Slippery Rock University Southeastern Oklahoma State University University of Alaska AnchorageUniversity of Central Missouri University of Houston-Clear Lake University of Maryland Global Campus University of Wisconsin WhitewaterWaldorf University

Top 25 Online Occupational Safety and Health Certificates for 2021

Georgia Institute of Technology University of Washington Johns Hopkins University University of Delaware University of Connecticut Arizona State UniversityCUNY School of Public Health University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Louisiana State University California State University, Dominguez Hills University of Arizona Auburn University University of Alabama Tulane University Lamar Institute of Technology Rochester Institute of Technology University of West Florida Eastern Kentucky University Columbia Southern University Western Kentucky University University of Findlay Eastern Michigan University Barton Community College New York Medical College San Juan College

