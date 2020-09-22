Value City Furniture Announces Partnership With Interior Design Celebrity Farah Merhi

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signature, Inc.'s Value City Furniture (VCF) announced today that interior design guru, online content creator and author, Farah Merhi, will serve as its first-ever Designer Looks Style Expert. Through the partnership, Merhi will share her professional design tips and tricks for creating beautiful spaces using the brand's designer-inspired and affordable Designer Looks collection.

Farah Merhi is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based interior designer and founder of Inspire Me! Home Decor. Since 2012, she has amassed over 6 million Instagram followers on her Inspire Me! Home Décor account, making it the most-followed home décor page on the social platform. Merhi has since become a go-to source for interior design expertise with a vast audience ranging from self-proclaimed DIYers to designers and young professionals.

Merhi's style and philosophy of bringing fabulous design ideas to life at an affordable price aligns with VCF's Designer Looks Collection, which offers on-trend, high-end styles made with incredible quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100-percent feathers, but without the high-end price.

"I own Designer Looks pieces in my own home - they are beautiful and budget-friendly!" Merhi said. "I appreciate that Designer Looks is completely focused on style and quality, above all, at a good price. That is what every homeowner deserves. I am so proud to represent Designer Looks as its Style Expert!"

Merhi has served as a leading source of advice for designers of all ages and levels of expertise for years. In late 2019, she released her first book, Inspire Your Home, to share easy and affordable ideas for creating beautiful, glamorous spaces in any home.

Jonathan Schottenstein, President, American Signature, Inc. said, "Farah's sharp eye for design and dedication to bringing her followers quality styles at affordable prices makes her a perfect partner as our Designer Looks Style Expert and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her."

Customers can shop Merhi's favorite Designer Looks pieces online at DesignerLooks.com/Farah or in VCF stores nationwide, as well as through VCF's sister brand, American Signature Furniture, online at ASFurniture.com/Farah and in stores.

About American Signature, Inc.Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc. is a family-owned and -operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 117 stores across the U.S. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for its quality made Designer Looks Collection, which offers high-end styles at affordable prices.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/value-city-furniture-announces-partnership-with-interior-design-celebrity-farah-merhi-301136059.html

SOURCE Value City Furniture