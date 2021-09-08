Valsoft Achieves Triple-digit Growth For Fifth Consecutive Year Following Three Newest Acquisitions

Montreal-based acquisitions and operations firm adds total of 10 new companies to portfolio in 2021

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian acquirer and operator of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce that the company has achieved triple-digit growth for the fifth year in a row, following the acquisitions of Spanish based VSN Video Stream Networks S.L. , Netherlands based Manus Software , as well as ASE Automotive Solutions , demonstrating Valsoft's true and unique global expansion with a total of 10 successful acquisitions in 2021 to date.

"In 2015, we endeavored to build one of the world's most successful software companies through the serial acquisition of small and medium-sized software companies that serve niche markets," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "To see the business evolve and grow over the last six years has been incredibly humbling. The strength of our business model has enabled us to attract the brightest minds in finance and technology, and that has been the biggest factor in our success."

Since its inception, Valsoft has acquired more than 45 companies that employ over 1500 people across 10 countries, growing at over 100% per year while maintaining very healthy profit margins. Valsoft's commitment to invest for the long term has seen tremendous success in creating value, which coupled with industry best practices, has driven profitable growth and customer service excellence.

"It is tremendously exciting to be a part of Valsoft's growth journey," said Michael Assi, Partner, and CEO of Aspire Software (part of the Valsoft Group). "I couldn't be prouder of our exceptional leaders and employees. I want to thank all of our loyal customers and look forward to accelerating our exponential growth."

Mr. Youssef added: "We feel we are in the first few innings of our growth story as we are just today hitting our stride. Our story is just beginning."

About ASE: Focused on the automotive industry, the combination of ASE's industry-recognized software, tools, and local industry expertise allows for the providing of global data services, performance improvement consultancy, and profit optimization services tailored to the business requirements of brands and their dealer networks.

About VSN: Founded in 1990, VSN is an end-to-end software solution for the broadcast industry helping customers better manage and automate the entire media lifecycle, from planning to delivery and archive. VSN is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Manus Software: Europe's favorite solution provider for workforce planning and time management. Famous for integrating flexible and hybrid connectivity solutions into our clients' diverse workforce management systems. Our solutions are fact-based, data-driven, and always compliant.

About Valsoft Corporation: Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

