Valor's DeWoody Wins D CEO Energy Services And Technology Executive Of The Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday evening, D CEO announced its 2021 Energy Awards winners. This year's Energy Services and Technology Executive of the Year went to Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor Mineral Management.

D CEO nominated 32 leaders and companies in various energy sectors this year. "In the spirit of the sector's camaraderie, innovation, and sustainable future, we have expanded the program to recognize companies and executives in renewable energy alongside leaders in oil and gas," D CEO shared.

Joseph's experiences and innovative thinking are playing a huge role in shaping the future of energy technology. He has taken a unique approach to oil, gas and mineral management which has allowed Valor and their proprietary technology solution, mineral.tech ® to not only optimize revenue for their clients, but also take the burden of asset management off their hands.

"I feel truly honored to be given this award. However, I do not consider it an individual award, but a team award. We have a great team of oil and gas professionals at Valor and they are deserving of this honor. We have created something truly remarkable, and I am so grateful to share this with all those involved along the way ," said Joseph DeWoody.

Valor Mineral Management is a mineral management company that specializes in revenue recovery, asset management, reliable land title, oil and gas accounting, mineral rights accounting and consulting services. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests and work monthly with over 1,000 oil and gas operators and payors. Valor utilizes its proprietary software, mineral.tech ®, to efficiently and effectively manage minerals and royalties on behalf of its clients. Valor's clients include individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, institutions, investment funds and family offices with assets in 30 states and over 300 counties across the United States.

