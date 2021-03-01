Valo Announces Technology & Product Management Expert Nish Lathia As Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health LLC (Valo) , the technology company working to transform the drug discovery and development process and accelerate the creation of life-changing drugs, today announced the appointment of Nish Lathia as...

BOSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health LLC (Valo) , the technology company working to transform the drug discovery and development process and accelerate the creation of life-changing drugs, today announced the appointment of Nish Lathia as Chief Product Officer (CPO), a newly established executive leadership position at the company.

As a leading expert in product, engineering, program management, and user experience, Nish will be a crucial member of the Valo leadership team, reporting to David Berry, Ph.D., Valo founder, and CEO. As CPO, Nish will help drive Valo's business model and further develop, scale and support the Opal Computational Platform ™, the first closed-loop, human-centric, active-learning, end-to-end integrated, drug discovery and development platform.

"I am thrilled that Nish has joined the executive team at Valo," said David Berry. "He brings a tremendous skill set and background in platform development, software product management, and strategy. As Valo's Opal platform evolves and continues to demonstrate its ability to accelerate the drug development process, we see the need to further scale Opal. Nish's expertise will be invaluable to help drive this growth."

"I look forward to working with the team to help expand the depth of the platform and help drive Valo's business model," Lathia added. "Our work will build a powerful engineering and product team on the foundation that Valo has developed over the last two years," Lathia said.

Lathia has close to 23 years of industry experience including the last 18 years at Amazon where he envisioned, launched, and scaled various Amazon businesses worldwide ranging from parts of Amazon's Retail business to a number of AWS services. These businesses have grown to be large and loved by millions of customers, partners, and developers. Lathia's obsessive customer focus, deep curiosity, and wealth of product, technology, and operations knowledge will be an extraordinary addition to Valo. In addition, his experience of building platforms and nurturing partner ecosystems will be invaluable to enable Valo to accelerate its vision of transforming the drug R&D process from target discovery through drug development.

About ValoValo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. As a digitally native company, Valo is the first to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform ™, a fully integrated, computational, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

