Vallie Brown: District 5 Pro-Tenant Advocate

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallie Brown's history with evictions and tenant's rights has made her a strong Pro-Tenant advocate. Her many years of experience and her empathy for those struggling to pay rent right now, have made her a strong supporter of tenants' rights. She's fighting to protect renters from unfair rent hikes and abusive landlords.

Vallie Brown takes an open and honest approach to find solutions for the housing crisis in District 5, freely admitting her past missteps. Her experiences as both a tenant, a property owner, and supporter of low-income tenants, make her uniquely qualified to handle these issues and have led her down the path of public service.

Growing up housing insecure, Vallie Brown knows what it's like to struggle. She was often evicted from her home. There were times when she and her family were forced to live in a van until they could find a new place to live. She knows what it feels like to lose a home and empathizes with renters who are doing their best to get by.

This experience has helped to shape the person that she is today, compassionate and understanding of tenants and tenants' rights. She supports legislation to end "reno-victions," which would protect rent-controlled tenants from being evicted when landlords "renovate" and re-list the property at higher prices.

Vallie has already created several policies to advocate for tenants, including the Neighborhood Preference Policy that gives existing local residents priority for affordable housing in District 5. She also created the Displaced Tenant Preference Policy to give at-risk and displaced renters higher priority in lottery programs for affordable housing.

She is also working to create new apartments in District 5 that will preserve the unique character of the neighborhoods. On top of that, she is strongly advocating to pass Prop A this November, the $600 million Affordable Housing Bond.

Vallie has created a new Tenants' Ombudsman to mediate disputes between tenants and landlords before eviction notices are served. She also funded new rental subsidies for unexpected events like the sudden loss of a job or roommate. What's more, she expanded San Francisco's Working Families Credit.

Her history makes her a strong advocate for tenants and the ideal public servant to address the housing crisis in District 5.

