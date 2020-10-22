Vallie Brown And Her Commitment To Housing Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallie Brown is fighting for tenants' rights and housing security, with policies based on her personal experiences as both a tenant and a property owner.

Vallie Brown grew up housing insecure and knows what it's like to be evicted. She was evicted no less than four times when she was growing up and forced to live in a van with her family for a time while they struggled to find a new place to live. These personal experiences have shaped who she is today and led her to find her calling in public service.

She has taken an active and creative approach to protecting renters, creating several policies to help with housing insecurity. For instance, Vallie created the Displaced Preference Policy to help existing local residents find new affordable housing in District 5. She also expanded the City's program to buy at-risk rent-controlled housing by $40 million.

She also funded new rental subsidies for unexpected events like the loss of a job, roommate, or partner, as well as San Francisco's Working Families Credit. On top of that, she is hard at work strengthening guidelines for when rent pass-throughs are permissible.

Vallie Brown is fighting abusive landlord practices and building policies to protect tenants' rights. At the same time, the housing crisis has left many renters with limited options, which is why Vallie is pushing to pass Prop A this November, the $600 million Affordable Housing Bond.

What's more, Vallie Brown is working to create new apartments in District 5 that preserve the unique character of the neighborhoods. She fought for legislation requiring 20% inclusionary affordability for new apartments on Divisadero, which was the highest in the City.

