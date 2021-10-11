ValleyML AI Expo 2021 Starts Tuesday, Oct. 12, With A Global And Virtual Program

Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ValleyML.ai) is excited to announce that several industry leaders and sponsors are joining AI Expo 2021 hosted virtually on October 12-14, 2021.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence ( ValleyML.ai) is organizing "AI Expo 2021" as a three-day virtual event with eight program tracks on October 12-14, 2021. The conference features 90+ speakers and 60+ sessions.

About ValleyML

ValleyML is a cross-industry community of ML and AI companies, start-ups, data practitioners, executives, and researchers focused on advancing AI to empower people. It's the ideal platform for innovative engineers, marketing veterans, business leaders, decision makers, media analysts and investors looking to generate buzz and network.

Program Tracks

The programs tracks are CxO Insights, AI Finance, AI Healthcare, AI Implementation, AI Retail, AI Operations, AI Optimization and AI Hardware.

ValleyML AI Expo Sponsors

The Platinum Sponsors are Edge Impulse, and Habana, an Intel Company.

The Gold Sponsors are Efinix, Lattice Semiconductor, Mindbody, and Think Silicon, an Applied Materials Company.

Featured Speakers

Zach Shelby, Co-founder and CEO, Edge ImpulseJan Jongboom, Co-founder and CTO, Edge Impulse Sree Ganesan, Head of Software Products, Habana Labs Sammy Cheung, CEO, Efinix Hussein Osman, Marketing Director, Lattice Semiconductor Iakovos Stamoulis, Product Development Director & Co-founder, Think Silicon S.A. Prasad Saripalli, VP ML & AI and Distinguished Engineer, MINDBODY, Inc. Peter Grabowski, Austin Site Lead, Enterprise AI, Google

Where is AI Expo 2021 happening? To provide the best experience to our attendees and sponsors, ValleyML will be using the award-winning Whova app for AI Expo 2021. Combined with the ValleyML website, the Whova app will enable speakers, attendees, and sponsors to actively participate and interact. It will also provide an ecosystem for networking and lead generation. Up-to-date event information, personalized agenda, live polls, messages, and exciting photos will be enabled for conference participants.

The Conference CommitteeThe committee is led by conference program chair Marc Mar-Yohana and includes the track chairs: David Wyatt, Sharif Zadeh, Siddha Ganju, Ninos Youkhana, Tom Peroulas, Carlos Pacheco, Tirthajyoti Sarkar, Curt Conkiln and Gautam Khera. The conference committee is supported by the sponsorship chair Ravindra Kumar and the General Chair of the conference Kiran Gunnam. The details of the conference committee are listed here.

Registration is available at the event website: AI Expo 2021 - ValleyML

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valleyml-ai-expo-2021-starts-tuesday-oct-12-with-a-global-and-virtual-program-301396953.html

SOURCE ValleyML