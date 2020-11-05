Valley First Long-Time Board Member Honored With Prestigious Award

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley First Credit Union is proud to celebrate long-term board member Wesley Hall as a recipient of the J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union League. The annual award honors significant contributions by people who serve credit unions in volunteer capacities.

Hall has been connected to Valley First Credit Union for literally as long as it's been in existence. While not called Valley First at the time, Wes began lending his time and talent to the then Stanislaus County Employees Federal Credit Union shortly after it was chartered in 1949. His professional roles included administration positions with Stanislaus County Hospital and the Public Health Department but was ultimately most known for his personal connections to people and the volunteer roles he held.

"I remember as a kid we'd pick him up from work," said Gary Hall, Wes' son and current Valley First Board Member. "He wouldn't make it to the car without several people approaching him to talk about their situations and ask advice. I saw him many times open his personal wallet to help."

He brought that same dedication to the credit union as just one more way to represent and assist county employees. After serving on the credit union Supervisory and Loan Committees for nearly 10 years, Wes was elected to the board of directors in 1957. He went on to serve 35 years as Chairman, only stepping down to Vice Chairman in 1994. With 70 years of service, Wes now serves as Director Emeritus, continuing to lend his vast knowledge of leading a successful credit union. His continued dedication shined when the organization set out to select a new leader in 2019 and set the overall future direction and growth of Valley First.

"Wes was a highlight of my interviews with the Valley First Board of Directors. His dedication and knowledge of our industry is a model every credit union should be so lucky to have," said Valley First President and CEO Kathryn Davis. "I am very grateful for his ongoing contributions."

Hall received his award during the 2020 REACH Conference on November 5, which was held virtually.

