Valkyrie Investments Announces Launch Of The Valkyrie Zilliqa Trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC ("Valkyrie"), the sponsor (the "Sponsor") of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Algorand Trust, Valkyrie Polkadot Trust, Valkyrie Dash Trust, and the Valkyrie TRON Trust, announced today the launch of its sixth investment vehicle, the Valkyrie Zilliqa Trust (the "Trust").

The Trust is the first investment vehicle at Valkyrie to invest solely in Zilliqa (ZIL), the digital asset that powers the Zilliqa blockchain network. The primary investment objective of the Trust is to reflect the value of ZIL held within and to offer investors access and exposure to the cryptocurrency in an insurable, cost-effective manner.

"Zilliqa is a fast growing network that offers a unique feature set geared towards democratizing the payments and remittance space," said Valkyrie Investments CEO Leah Wald. "By launching this trust, we are able to give qualified investors exposure to one of the preeminent projects working to bring this use case to the financial system of the future."

This Trust launch comes just days after the launch of the Valkyrie TRON Trust, and is the latest in a family of trusts launched to bring more exposure to a wider universe of digital assets. Zilliqa is the first to be built on a sharded architecture, which enables network scaling even for large volumes of transactions at any given time. It is seen by many as an alternative to the congestion and high fees experienced on other blockchains.

"Making crypto more accessible to a range of different target groups is one sure-fire way to creating more worldwide utility for all coins, and truly realising its borderless potential," said Amrit Kumar, president and co-founder at Zilliqa. "Valkyrie does this by easing access into the corridors of crypto so that those unfamiliar don't have to knock on the doors they are unfamiliar with - such as exchanges, DEX's and more. They optimise crypto asset management for investors, and also help them stake their assets and maximise their returns. Furthermore, Valkyrie's expertise in the US market will help us grow our presence and reach new clientele stateside, which is very much aligned to our business goals."

About Valkyrie Investments Inc

Valkyrie Investments Inc. ("Valkyrie Investments") is a specialized alternative financial services firm at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging cryptocurrency sector whose affiliates aim to offer asset management, research and other services. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie Investments aims to provide exposure to the emerging digital asset class through traditional financial vehicles. Valkyrie Investments is led by seasoned asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and ETPs, including digital asset funds with backgrounds across Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa provides secure, scalable, and affordable blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Developed through academic research, Zilliqa is helmed by a team of experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Driven by the mission to commercialise blockchain-based applications, Zilliqa focuses on use cases across asset securitisation, decentralised and open finance, incentivised marketing, and secure tokenisation.

In 2019, Zilliqa became the first public blockchain platform to be built on sharded architecture, with smart contracts written in the platform's secure-by-design programming language, Scilla. To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 25 million transactions since launching its mainnet and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of 200+ projects, a global community of 150,000+ enthusiasts and a developer network of over 1,000 experts.

