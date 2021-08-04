Valkyrie Investments Announces Launch Of The Valkyrie Dash Trust

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC ("Valkyrie"), the sponsor (the "Sponsor") of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Algorand Trust, and the Valkyrie Polkadot Trust, announced today the launch of its fourth investment vehicle, the Valkyrie Dash Trust (the "Trust").

The Trust is the first investment vehicle at Valkyrie to invest solely in Dash (DASH), the digital asset that powers the Dash Network. The primary investment objective of the Trust is to reflect the value of Dash held within, to offer investors access and exposure to the cryptocurrency in an insurable, cost-effective manner.

"Dash is a well-known, respected name in the payments space in many areas of the world, and has an engaged, loyal following," said Valkyrie Investments CEO Leah Wald. "One of our goals at Valkyrie is to enable those underserved by traditional financial firms to have access to financial services, and expanding investment into the Dash ecosystem is part of that mission."

This Trust launch comes on the heels of multiple trust launches this year, and precedes a handful of additional investment vehicles currently in the works from Valkyrie. It also comes only one week after the launch of DashDirect , a groundbreaking instant-savings retail app that allows users to pay with Dash cryptocurrency and obtain exclusive discounts on everyday purchases at over 155,000 national chain retailers and mom-and-pop shops in the U.S. DashDirect can be used at a myriad of familiar favorite brick-and-mortar as well as online retailers such as Best Buy, DoorDash, Instacart, CVS, Lowe's, Staples, The Home Depot, Autozone, GameStop, Chili's, Ulta, Chipotle, Subway, American Eagle, and more.

"The Dash community is thrilled that Valkyrie launched a Dash Trust, because they are committed to education and research for the assets they support," said Ryan Taylor, CEO of Dash Core Group. "This new product makes it possible for investors to easily gain exposure to Dash within brokerage accounts, including IRAs, which we know many investors will appreciate."

Dash is one of the biggest, most widely held, and use cryptocurrencies in the world, especially in developing countries including in the Middle East and Latin America, where high inflation and other monetary policy challenges have led people away from their countries' fiat currencies and more towards digital assets because they are easier to send and receive. Valkyrie is committed to educating the public on the benefits of Dash and other cryptocurrencies as it launches investment vehicles for them.

About Valkyrie Investments IncValkyrie Investments Inc. ("Valkyrie Investments") is a specialized alternative financial services firm at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging cryptocurrency sector whose affiliates aim to offer asset management, research and other services. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie Investments aims to provide exposure to the emerging digital asset class through traditional financial vehicles. Valkyrie Investments is led by seasoned asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and ETPs, including digital asset funds with backgrounds across Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

About DashDash is digital cash designed to offer financial freedom to everyone. Dash allows millions of individuals across the globe to carry out instantly re-spendable and secure transactions, with near-zero fees. Dash is the leading decentralized payment solution built to support real-life use cases: it is accepted at merchants globally, accessible via 3,300+ ATMs and 100+ exchanges worldwide. Dash has pioneered groundbreaking features including a two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (masternodes), instantly settled payments (InstantSend), instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks), and more. The Dash Network's development is supported by Dash Core Group, the largest organization funded by the Dash Treasury, which supports and nurtures the continued worldwide development and integration of Dash. For more information, visit https://www.dash.org/ or follow the organization on Twitter @DashPay .

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Dash. Such offerings may only be made by prospectus and other offering documents that discloses the risks and disclosures of such offering. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Media contact Ryan GormanPrincipal, RGPR ryan@gormanstrategies.com 646-820-4212

