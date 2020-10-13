Validic Releases Patient Experience Solution As Need For Comprehensive Virtual Care Expands

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic® , provider of the industry's leading health data platform and solutions for scaling remote patient monitoring (RPM), has announced the release of HealthBridge, a mobile application for connecting a patient's personal health data to their health care provider.

The app allows patients to connect their home-use medical device(s) to their provider's RPM program. The app is exclusively for participants of a Validic Impact RPM program.

| View 'HealthBridge: Connect & Share' on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

With the app, program participants can passively collect their physiological health data via Bluetooth devices. As new data is captured on their health device, it is automatically uploaded to the app and shared with their provider - allowing care teams to have near real-time visibility into a person's health status.

If the participant's reading requires follow up, such as if blood glucose values are high for several days, an alert will be triggered in the Validic Impact RPM system notifying the clinician, care manager or patient to take further action.

| Learn More about HealthBridge

The application provides a foundational element to the Validic Impact RPM technology: the patient experience. This component offers patients a tool to manage their health devices, personal health data, and involvement in their RPM program - helping them stay engaged, informed, and consistent in the monitoring of their condition.

"Historically, Validic has operated behind-the-scenes to help healthcare organizations access and integrate their populations' health data," Brian Carter, SVP of Product, said. "However, as organizations are moving quickly to launch and scale their virtual care programs, the need for end-to-end solutions to serve as a starting point are necessary."

Built with the Validic mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), HealthBridge offers providers a dedicated app for their patients to collect and share personal health data. With the recent releases of HealthBridge and Validic Impact: Rapid Deployment , Validic now offers end-to-end RPM solutions, in addition to its fully integrated offerings - allowing healthcare organizations to quickly deploy and easily scale RPM programs.

Validic Impact was and is designed with integration in mind. Unlike most RPM solutions that can only exist outside the clinical workflow, Validic's RPM offerings can be deployed rapidly as a complete, turnkey solution with no technical implementation requirements. For organizations in need of or ready for a fully integrated experience, the same solution can be built into the clinical workflow on day one - integrated with the EHR, video visits, chat, messaging, and patient apps.

Historically, these two deployment models required selecting multiple technology solutions and partners. However, because of Validic's pedigree of integration, expertise with APIs, and flexibility in design, organizations can start with a rapid-deployment and know that unlike most RPM solutions, they will be able to evolve and mature their RPM program towards full integration without re-implementing or selecting a new solution.

For patients, HealthBridge offers a simple means for passively collecting, viewing, and sharing their home health information with their provider. It offers the needed dashboards to help patients see, at-a-glance, how they are doing compared to the program's goals; how their data trends up, down, or remains flat overtime; and, how various life-events may have affected a certain day's results. With this powerful insight, patients and care teams can use these continuous data to inform treatment, care plan and lifestyle adjustments.

About Validic®

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application. With Validic's newest product launch, the company offers a standalone web-application for remote patient monitoring that requires no integration.

Providing solutions for healthcare organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, NTT Docomo, and more, Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the Best Overall Connected Health Solution from MedTech Breakthrough. The Validic solution is HIPAA-compliant and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management.

Learn more about Validic at https://validic.com/ and follow Validic on Twitter at @validic .

Media Contact: Ashley Needham 919-423-0233 ashley@validic.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/validic-releases-patient-experience-solution-as-need-for-comprehensive-virtual-care-expands-301151259.html

SOURCE Validic