Valiant Integrated Services Announces Appointment Of John Hart As Chief Growth Officer, Hector Alvarez And Kent Smith As General Managers

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services , a leading government services provider empowering missions for the U.S. and its international partners, today announced the appointment of John Hart as the company's new Chief Growth Officer effective Oct. 1, 2021. With over 25 years of experience in the government contracting industry, Hart will focus on sustaining and continuing organic growth to help unlock the company's unlimited potential. Hart most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Capture for Peraton's Defense Solutions business.

Further poised for continued growth, Valiant also announced a realignment of its business into two clearly defined verticals: Mission Support and Training and Readiness. These verticals more effectively align Valiant's existing capabilities to position the company for continued growth. This change also reorganizes the new capabilities and programs Valiant added as part of its recent acquisition of Alliance Technical Services.

Effective Oct. 1, 2021, Kent Smith leads the Mission Support vertical as General Manager and Senior Vice President after successfully leading and retooling Valiant's operations and maintenance capabilities in the Base Operations Support (BOS), healthcare, construction, and other related markets. Smith has over 40 years of experience in the government services industry, including senior leadership roles at Fluor Corporation and Del-Jen. Smith's expertise will be vital as Valiant prepares to aggressively pursue new work in the Mission Support space.

Additionally, Hector Alvarez recently joined Valiant to lead the company's Training and Readiness vertical as General Manager and Senior Vice President, effective Oct. 1, 2021. Alvarez most recently served as vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's U.S. Special Operations Command's Global Sustainment Support Services business. He has over 35 years of experience in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Lockheed Martin, PAE (a Lockheed Martin company), Hughes Aircraft, and General Electric. Alvarez brings a wealth of expertise, experience, and vision to Valiant, which will be instrumental as the company continues to expand its Training and Readiness business and capabilities.

"John, Kent, and Hector all have extensive experience and excellent reputations in the government solutions space," Dan Corbett, Valiant's Chief Executive Officer, said. "Adding them to the Valiant leadership team positions us well to grow the company by expanding on our innovative, cost-effective approach in support of our customers around the world."

"We welcome and congratulate John, Hector, and Kent on their new roles," added Mike Pilon, Valiant's President. "With their experience bolstering our already strong teams, I firmly believe Valiant is well-positioned to be successful in the face of market consolidation and rapidly changing global conditions."

About ValiantValiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 associates enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; Operations, Maintenance, and Management; and Program Management. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

