Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Appoints Music & Entertainment Industry Titan, Leon "RoccStar" Youngblood Jr. As President

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Leon "RoccStar" Youngblood Jr. as President of the Company. Contemporaneously with the appointment, Xavier Mitchell assigned a significant portion of his preferred share control block to Roccstar.

RoccStar is a multi-Grammy nominated producer who has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world such as Chris Brown, Rita Ora, Usher, Prince Royce, Kendrick Lamar, Melissa Etheridge, Post Malone, Jennifer Lopez, Fergie, and numerous other A-list artists. The Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack , which featured RoccStar's song "Rude," was also nominated for a Grammy for best soundtrack in December 2015.

Leon "RoccStar" Youngblood Jr., is also known globally for being the star of VH1's hit television show, "Love And Hip Hop." He has been building relationships with some of the biggest names in music, television, film, and tech for over a decade.

RoccStar has now taken the role of President of Valiant Eagle and will work closely with Xavier Mitchell, CEO, and Paul Khan, Mergers and Acquisitions Consultant, in bridging the gap between the industry power players and the multiple subsidiaries of the Company. He will also present television and film projects that can be collaborated on or acquired.

CEO, Xavier Mitchell, states, "Mr. Youngblood's reputation in entertainment is unparalleled. In his capacity as President, one of his many assigned tasks will be to bring A-level talent to projects in our extensive roster. His level of talent not only adds the highest level of credibility to our projects but also will command higher sales prices to networks and distributors. What this will mean for shareholders is outright exciting!"

RoccStar, President of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, "I have an equity stake in the Company and intend to make Valiant into a multi-billion dollar company."

Additional updates will be forthcoming as they become available.

