Valhil Capital Announces The Launch As The Next Evolution Of Private Equity Under President Scott Minett

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas based mergers and acquisitions pro James ("Jimmy") Vallee announced today the launch of Valhil Capital, LLC and the hiring of veteran multi-national operations and international trading notable Scott Minett, as its president. The firm will focus on investments in innovative and emerging companies, brands, and alternative asset classes.

Prior to joining Valhil, Mr. Minett was Executive Vice President of a natural resources company organized under the Dubai International Financial Centre in the United Arab Emirates where he led a team overseeing the physical and financial trading of crude oil, natural gas, coal, biomass, metals and other commodities. He also quarterbacked the development of energy terminals, maritime oil bunkering facilities, mining and industrial projects - arranging the financing and funding for all of these activities.

"Scott's global outlook, deal expertise ranging from Wall Street to the UAE, and operations experience is the talent trifecta we sought to lead Valhil in some as-yet uncharted high potential investment arenas," said Jimmy Vallee, managing director at Valhil. "Our goal is to be on the leading edge of private equity and Scott Minett agreeing to lead our day to day operations is a powerful step in that direction."

According to Minett, "I am excited to take on this challenge and believe our timing is ideal for building the Valhil investment mosaic across some truly cutting edge sectors." Vallee and Minett advise announcements relating to initial partnerships, additional executives, and capital raises will be forthcoming in the next days and weeks.

