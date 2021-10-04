ValGenesis Appoints Mike Hicks As Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Mike Hicks as Chief Technology Officer. Mike has been appointed to accelerate technological innovation in the next stage of ValGenesis's growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to our executive team. His expertise in this space makes him an incredible asset as we continue to evolve the ValGenesis VLMS platform to create long-term value for our customers and partners," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc. "We welcome Mike and believe that he will lead our continued investments in technology and further solidify our commitment to creating world-leading digital validation lifecycle management solutions."

Before joining ValGenesis, Mike served as the Chief Product & Technology Officer of Intelex Technologies and currently serves as a growth advisor for multiple startups. At Intelex, he was responsible for product management, technology strategy & architecture, engineering, cloud operations and information security. Mike has extensive Enterprise SaaS growth experience with more than 20 years of first-hand operating experience across multiple business functions. He is passionate about building high-quality and innovative products that deliver exceptional value to customers and stakeholders.

"I am incredibly excited to join a clear market leader and to be part of the innovative leadership team at ValGenesis. Having spent many years supporting validated Quality Management solutions, I have a deep appreciation for the value that ValGenesis already delivers customers and partners in the Validation Lifecycle Management space. ValGenesis has a tremendous opportunity ahead and I look forward to working with Siva and team to accelerate innovation and drive global growth," says Mike.

ValGenesis is the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life science customers as a system of record for validation. Covering the entire lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured Cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

About ValGenesisValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

