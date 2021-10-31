Valens To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 11, 2021

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results...

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens (VLN) , a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Valens will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (855) 979-6654 (U.S.), 072 258 7959 ( Israel) or +44 20 3936 2999 (all other locations). The conference call access code is 365140.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at https://investors.valens.com/. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

About ValensValens (VLN) is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data distribution for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy ® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new standard for automotive connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

