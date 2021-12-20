Valdor Executes Share Purchase Agreement For Merger Transaction With Layer 2 Ventures Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valdor Technology International Inc. ("Valdor" or the "Company") (CSE: VTI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated December 16, 2021 with Layer 2 Ventures Ltd. ("Layer 2") and the Layer 2 shareholders respecting the acquisition by Valdor of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Layer 2 (the "Transaction") (see Valdor's news release dated November 19, 2021 for Valdor's initial announcement respecting the Transaction). As consideration under the Transaction, Valdor will issue an aggregate of 16,666,667 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") at $0.30 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $5,000,000. In addition to any hold periods or escrow provisions imposed under applicable securities laws or stock exchange policies, the Consideration Shares will be subject to voluntary hold periods as follows: 50% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary six month hold period from closing; and the remaining 50% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary 12 month hold period from closing.

In connection with the Transaction, Valdor, in its sole discretion, may conduct a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 through the issuance of up to 33,333,333 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit, with each Unit to be comprised of one common share and one warrant, each warrant exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.75 for two years after the date of issuance.

In addition, in connection with the Transaction, Valdor will make a "line of credit" loan (the "Loan") to Layer 2 for up to $250,000 pursuant to a loan agreement and general security agreement between Valdor and Layer 2 dated December 16, 2021. The Loan is secured, bears interest at 10% per annum, and is repayable by Layer 2 on the earlier of December 16, 2023 and the date which is 30 days after the termination of the SPA.

The Transaction will be a "fundamental change" of Valdor pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), requiring approval from the CSE and approval of the Valdor shareholders under CSE policies. The Company will provide an update respecting the Transaction in due course.

ABOUT LAYER 2

Layer 2 Ventures is the first dedicated layer 2 scaling company giving everyday, non technical retail and institutional investors direct exposure to one of the most exciting and fastest growing segments of the blockchain. Layer 2 solutions leverage cryptographic technology, like Roll Ups and Zero Knowledge Proofs, to process transactions in bulk beside or above the main chain resulting in a 100x performance increase for just a fraction of the gas fees.

ABOUT VALDOR

Valdor Technology International Inc. has an operating subsidiary company, Valdor Fiber Optics, Inc., headquartered near San Francisco, California, which assembles optical fiber components and specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of passive fiber optic equipment.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VALDOR TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

Lucas RussellPresident & CEO604-687-3775

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction, future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint- ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

