Valaris To Present At The Pareto Securities Energy Conference

Valaris Limited (VAL) - Get Valaris PLC Class A Report ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that interim President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present at the Pareto Securities Energy virtual conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, beginning at 8:50 a.m. CDT (9:50 a.m. EDT and 3:50 p.m CET). Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris' website at www.valaris.com. A recording of the presentation will be available in the "Investors - Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.valaris.com on Thursday, September 16, 2021 for 30 days.

About Valaris

