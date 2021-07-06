Valaris Announces Floater Contract Award

Valaris Limited (VAL) - Get Report announced today that it has been awarded a four-well contract with BP offshore Mauritania and Senegal for drillship, VALARIS DS-12. The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 285 days.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (VAL) - Get Report is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Cautionary Statements

