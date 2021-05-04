Vaccitech Announces Closing Of $110.5 Million Initial Public Offering

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of...

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering in the United States of 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 6,500,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $110.5 million. Vaccitech's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol "VACC" on April 30, 2021. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Vaccitech.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering.

The Registration Statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 29, 2021.

About Vaccitech plcVaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The company's proprietary platform comprises proprietary modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, both with demonstrable tolerability profiles and without the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors and viral infections and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

