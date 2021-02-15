Vaccines Are Coming And Amphibious Medics Is Here To Help

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading occupational medical support provider in the United States, Amphibious Medics has had a proactive response in keeping our clients and the communities we serve safe. Due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Amphibious Medics created the COVID-19 Task Force to assist their clients in keeping their worksites open and compliant with state guidelines. Throughout 2020, the company supported the NYS Department of Health by providing fit testing and personal protective equipment training at strategic locations throughout the state. In doing so, we were able to make sure all EMTs, RNs, Doctors, and National Guard soldiers assigned to these locations were protected and prepared to support the public.

The Amphibious Medics COVID-19 Task Force services include accurate COVID testing, 3-in-1 Face Recognition devices for controlled access, and other temperature measurement devices to limit contact between individuals. The company's nationwide footprint allows for assistance anywhere, 24/7. It is this footprint that allows for a continued effort to sustain the growing demand of positions such as COVID Screeners, COVID Compliance Officers, and Jobsite Safety Accountability Supervisors and deploy them daily all over the country to support clients in every industry.

"If you told me in 2011 when I joined Amphibious Medics as a lifeguard/EMT, I would have to create a brand-new division or task force designed to operate and support all industries due to a pandemic; I would have laughed at you and said this person is crazy. I am proud of every single one of my co-workers," said Terence Curran, COO of Amphibious Medics. "Not one of them said I couldn't do this or that is not my job. We all jumped in and did our part; weekends were not a thing. We worked together and grew together as a family."

On December 14, 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccination was administered to a nurse in New York. In 2021, Amphibious Medics looks to continue supporting the department of health to protect all staff members assigned to COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites.

In addition, the Amphibious Medics COVID-19 Taskforce team is diligently working on obtaining approval for providing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine throughout all states that they operate in. As of this release, about 8% of people in the US have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and those numbers are rising daily. 1

