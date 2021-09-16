Vaccination Required For All Chandos Construction Employees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Chandos Construction, a B Corp Certified commercial builder in Canada, will require all employees across the country to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Chandos Construction, a B Corp Certified commercial builder in Canada, will require all employees across the country to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"It's our duty to protect the health of our employees and all those we serve."

The decision follows similar announcements made earlier this week and reflects the company values and its commitment to protect employees, partners, customers, and communities.

"Over the past 18 months, Chandos, in partnership with trades and clients, has worked hard to implement the most effective preventative measures against COVID-19," says Sean Penn, chief operating officer.

"Vaccines now represent the best tool we have to help reduce the spread of the virus. It's our duty to protect the health of not only our team members but of all those we serve including customers and trade partners. We proudly stand alongside PCL Construction and EllisDon in establishing this early mandate for our industry."

The vaccine requirement will be effective November 15, 2021. Exemptions may be granted, according to medical and human rights grounds. In addition, Chandos will continue to follow local, provincial, and national guidelines for safety at all its locations, including physical distancing and masking protocols.

"We've taken a leadership role from the beginning of the pandemic by mandating masks at all of our locations - even before governments made that decision," says Tim Coldwell, president, Chandos. "This is a necessary next step."

"We join the call put out by EllisDon and PCL," Coldwell adds. "And urge the entire industry to follow suit and do the right thing. Make vaccines mandatory. For everyone's safety."

ABOUT CHANDOS CONSTRUCTIONEstablished in 1980, Chandos Construction has become one of North America's most collaborative and innovative commercial builders. Employing more than 500 field and office staff in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Red Deer, Toronto, and Vancouver - Chandos is 100 per cent employee owned. It is also the first and largest B Corp Certified commercial builder in North America.

Chandos is a pioneer in Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) and collaborative construction. The organization is committed to social procurement and invests at least five per cent of its addressable spend to social impact organizations.

