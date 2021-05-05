Vaccination Centre At The Aréna De Valcourt - BRP Opens The First Corporate Vaccination Centre In The Eastern Townships

VALCOURT, QC, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BRP (TSX: DOO) (DOOO) - Get Report is opening the first and only corporate vaccination centre in the Eastern Townships, at the Aréna de Valcourt. In collaboration with the CIUSSS de l'Estrie - CHUS, BRP is committing to administer, at its own costs, between 15,000 and 25,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 from now to August 2021. These vaccines will be available for BRP's employees and their families, as well as for members of the local community who wish to be vaccinated.

BRP prides itself on its strong involvement in the community, and it was without hesitation that the company answered the call to corporations this past March from the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé. For the past several weeks, BRP has been preparing the Aréna de Valcourt in order to administer more than 1,000 doses per week as of May 10. BRP is one of 13 corporate vaccination sites to date that will be contributing to the vaccination effort in Quebec.

"We're very proud to be participating in the fight against COVID-19 and contributing to the health of our community. Health and safety have always been a top priority for us and we're putting all necessary measures into place to maintain the health of our employees, their families, and our fellow citizens. We're thrilled to do our part and give back in this way. We'll eradicate the pandemic by working together," said Éric Lebel, Vice-President, Human Resources, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Operations at BRP.

"The past year has shown us that solidarity makes it easier to face adversity. Protecting Eastern Townshippers from COVID-19 is everyone's priority. With the participation of the population and partners like BRP, we will defeat this common enemy that is COVID-19. I am happy to count on the invaluable collaboration of our partner to offer Eastern Townshippers one more place where they can be vaccinated. I congratulate them for the quality of the place they have set up. By stepping up our efforts, we will protect our population more quickly," said Nancy Desautels, Assistant Director of emergency measures, civil security and organizational issues, CIUSSS de l'Estrie - CHUS.

To make an appointment at the BRP vaccination centreWith the exception of the vaccines themselves, BRP's vaccination centre is self-managed, self-financed, and conforms to governmental health regulations. Members of the local community can make a vaccination appointment starting the week of May 10 on the Quebec government's website, www.clicsante.ca. BRP will provide time slots, depending on the vaccine delivery roll-out from the local health authority. For this reason, BRP's vaccination site will open gradually and offer variable time slots based on available doses.

BRP is looking for volunteers!Would you like to contribute to the vaccine effort? BRP is looking for volunteers to ensure the smooth operation of its vaccination centre. Please be in touch with Nancy Bossé ( nancy.bosse@brp.com) to indicate your interest in helping out.

