Vaccinated Oregonians Qualify For $100,000 College Scholarships Through "Take Your Shot" Campaign Partnership

SALEM, Ore., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregonians, if you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are planning to, you have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships.

SALEM, Ore., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregonians, if you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are planning to, you have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships. The Oregon Treasury and the Oregon College Savings Plan today announced their partnership with Governor Brown's " Take your shot" campaign, encouraging Oregonians age 12 and older to get vaccinated with the added incentive of a chance to win a scholarship. The state is also giving away cash awards, including a $1 million prize.

A win-win: get vaccinated now to protect yourself and others & get the chance to fund your future through a scholarship.

If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, they are automatically entered to win through the state's vaccine database. With the help of the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Health Authority will draw names of winners for both cash and scholarship prizes on June 28, with announcements on July 6.

"We are excited that Treasury's College Savings Plan can help with the effort to increase vaccination rates in Oregon," said State Treasurer Tobias Read. "This is a win-win: get vaccinated now to protect yourself and others, and get the chance to fund your future through a scholarship that can be used for higher education and job training."

Scholarship prize dollars will be placed in Oregon College Savings Plan accounts with the Oregon Treasury serving as the account owner, and the individual prizewinner designated as the beneficiary. Accounts are simple to manage and flexible. Funds can be used at most U.S. higher education institutions and many abroad, including trade school, community college, and apprenticeships.

"Managing these scholarships fits perfectly with the mission of the Oregon College Savings Plan," said Michael Parker, Executive Director for the Oregon Treasury Savings Network. "We are committed to making higher education more accessible and affordable to communities statewide by offering year-round incentives to make it easier for Oregonians to save and to save early."

Popular Oregon College Savings Plan incentives include their Baby Grad and Kinder Grad programs, which provide a $25 match to accounts opened for a child before their first birthday and for Kindergartners. Oregon also offers a refundable tax credit (up to $300) for higher education savings, allowing more families to benefit from saving for college.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored higher education savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be opened by just about anyone.

Contact: Kasey Krifka kasey.krifka@ost.state.or.us 503-431-7976

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaccinated-oregonians-qualify-for-100-000-college-scholarships-through-take-your-shot-campaign-partnership-301297168.html

SOURCE Oregon College Savings Plan