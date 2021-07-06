Vacay Engages Lemonade As Agency Of Record

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 12, 2021, Vacay ( VACAY) has entered into a partnership with Lemonade to be the sole provider of marketing services for the project. Following the successful launch of the VACAY token on the Binance Smart Chain on May 31, 2021, Vacay immediately unlocked the first portion of its dedicated marketing budget. After a formal review including multiple agencies, Vacay selected Lemonade due to their extensive experience working with major tech brands and blockchain-based projects.

As the first crypto project to specifically support the travel and hospitality industry, Vacay aims to bring the borderless transfers and payments made possible by cryptocurrencies to the travel space. Vacay is backed by a team of industry veterans and serial blockchain entrepreneurs. Bringing together their expertise and industry connections, Vacay is leveraging the decentralized power of blockchain to disrupt the US $9.25 trillion global travel industry.

Vacay features:

Built on the Binance Smart Chain

Initial market cap of $350K

Initial supply of 1 billion VACAY

Marketing wallet of 50 million VACAY

3% transaction fee that is redistributed to the liquidity pool

No pre-mine or founder wallets

Lemonade combines world-leading social marketing with in-house content production services, influencer marketing, and paid media teams to drive results for clients across the crypto, tech, and hospitality industries. Their client list includes Salt Lending, Square Enix, TikTok, IMAX, Hilton, and many more. Lemonade's experience is perfectly positioned to deliver on Vacay's marketing goals and scale with them as they continue to grow.

Vacay has entered into strategic partnerships with a number of travel and hospitality providers in Europe, as well as a marketing partnership with The Game. Lemonade has quickly begun to implement an aggressive marketing strategy to capitalize on these partnerships and engage other prominent voices in both the luxury travel and cryptocurrency spaces. With the industry expertise of the Vacay team and the support of Lemonade driving their marketing efforts the sky is the limit!

For Press Inquiries Contact: Jonathan DeLucia jonathan@vacay.finance

