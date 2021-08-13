Vacation Rentals With Outdoor Spaces In Higher Demand

How to enhance the appeal of your property

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer vacations are here! And with the continuing trend of "pod travel" - gathering in an isolated space with friends and family - it's not surprising that vacation rentals with outdoor spaces are in higher demand. Which means outdoor furniture and heating solutions are equally in demand.

According to a recent survey by Airbnb , searches for stays with outdoor spaces for families and intimate gatherings are surging compared to 2020. And the top three trending amenities are patios and balconies, gardens and backyards, and barbecue areas.

"We've seen a strong increase in demand for products that enhance outdoor spaces," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA , whose brands include Blinde Design outdoor-indoor furniture and accessories, and heating solutions EcoSmart Fire (ethanol fires) and HEATSCOPE ® (radiant heaters). "We have created a range of solutions to make any outdoor space more inviting and usable - and appealing to holidaymakers."

Thomas says there's more focus on how outdoor spaces look, feel and perform.

"Whether your property has a patio, balcony, or courtyard - small or large - versatility is at the forefront of our ranges. For example, our Blinde Design range of outdoor chairs , cushions, coffee tables , bar carts and planters create attractive, comfortable and usable outdoor spaces. And to enhance ambiance, our EcoSmart Fire Pits and Fire Tables are ideal. In fact, fire pits are incredibly popular and a big selling feature in rental listings. And when the temperatures drop, a HEATSCOPE® radiant heater is a great investment."

Every piece of Blinde Design outdoor furniture is crafted from hardwearing, weather-resistant materials including natural teak, Fluid™ Concrete, steel, and high-performance Sunbrella fabric. They're low maintenance and retain their good looks for longer, making them a cost-smart investment for owners.

Tips to bring style to your holiday rental:

