Vacation Rentals With Outdoor Spaces In Higher Demand

How to enhance the appeal of your property
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer vacations are here! And with the continuing trend of "pod travel" - gathering in an isolated space with friends and family - it's not surprising that vacation rentals with outdoor spaces are in higher demand. Which means outdoor furniture and heating solutions are equally in demand.

According to a recent survey by   Airbnb , searches for stays with outdoor spaces for families and intimate gatherings are surging compared to 2020. And the top three trending amenities are patios and balconies, gardens and backyards, and barbecue areas.

"We've seen a strong increase in demand for products that enhance outdoor spaces," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA , whose brands include   Blinde Design  outdoor-indoor furniture and accessories, and heating solutions   EcoSmart Fire  (ethanol fires) and   HEATSCOPE ® (radiant heaters). "We have created a range of solutions to make any outdoor space more inviting and usable - and appealing to holidaymakers."

Thomas says there's more focus on how outdoor spaces look, feel and perform.

"Whether your property has a patio, balcony, or courtyard - small or large - versatility is at the forefront of our ranges. For example, our Blinde Design  range of outdoor chairs , cushions, coffee tables , bar carts and planters  create attractive, comfortable and usable outdoor spaces. And to enhance ambiance, our EcoSmart Fire  Pits and Fire Tables are ideal. In fact, fire pits are incredibly popular and a big selling feature in rental listings. And when the temperatures drop, a HEATSCOPE® radiant heater is a great investment."

Every piece of Blinde Design  outdoor furniture is crafted from hardwearing, weather-resistant materials including natural teak, Fluid™ Concrete, steel, and high-performance Sunbrella fabric. They're low maintenance and retain their good looks for longer, making them a cost-smart investment for owners.

Tips to bring style to your holiday rental:

  • Combine Blinde Design  cushioned armchairs , a love seat, and a round, square or rectangle concrete coffee table
  • Choose any number of Blind Design Relax and Connect modular  sections to configure a lounge that suits your outdoor area and hosting needs
  • Add an eco-friendly, energy efficient EcoSmart Fire  Table or Fire Pit  to create an eye-catching design element
  • Install a HEATSCOPE®  radiant heater or two for natural sun-like warmth year-round
  • Position Blinde Design's  lightweight, durable, concrete plant pots  with living or artificial plants to add cool green appeal
  • Create a bar area with Blinde Design  bar stools
  • Add a  bar cart  or two for a touch of resort-style convenience

