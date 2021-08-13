Vacasa Announces Filing Of Registration Statement On Form S-4 In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With TPG Pace Solutions Corp.

Vacasa, the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, today announced that Vacasa, Inc. has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (TPGS) ("TPG Pace Solutions"). The registration statement provides important information about TPG Pace Solutions, Vacasa and the proposed business combination, but has not yet been declared effective by the SEC and is subject to change.

The Class A ordinary shares of TPG Pace Solutions are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TPGS." Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be publicly traded under the ticker symbol "VCSA." The transaction, which has been approved by the board of directors of TPG Pace Solutions, is expected to be completed as soon as practicable, subject to approval by the shareholders of TPG Pace Solutions, the effectiveness of the registration statement, and other customary closing conditions.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by Vacasa's unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa's 30,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

