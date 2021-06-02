VA Minneapolis Health Care System Doubles Radiology Scheduling Efficiency And Physician Productivity By Implementing Electronic Protocoling

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., innovator of Foundations™, a business operations analytics platform for healthcare organizations, announces that its partnership with the Veterans Health Administration's Minneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) has yielded significant productivity benefits to the institution. In addition to enabling the Minneapolis VAHCS to double patient scheduling productivity, the collaboration has resulted in an increase in radiology scheduling efficiency from 14 days to 1 day, on average, a 75% improvement. Foundations™ has also increased the consistency in workflow processes and results and has enabled the organization to achieve a 100% paperless order-to-day-of-procedure workflow.

HealthLevel, Inc. first forged a relationship with the Minneapolis VAHCS in 2018 resulting in the initial implementation of the data analytics capability of Foundations™. After successful rollout of this phase, electronic protocoling was implemented across the organization in a first-of-kind partnership. Foundations™ is a business operations platform that combines real-time clinical, financial, and operational data with historical information. Its deployment enabled radiology staff and leadership to reduce costs as well as discover ways to improve efficiency and safety. The user-friendly analytics tool is intuitively designed to be easy to learn and use, allowing every team member to personalize their access to actionable insights.

The Foundations™ business operations platform is being deployed across a growing number of VA facilities and VISN networks because it provides accurate and actionable insights at the user's fingertips and helps leadership transform operations into a high-efficiency, real-time healthcare enterprise.

"We are fortunate to get a chance to work with an organization like VA Minneapolis, who is doing everything they can to offer better healthcare to our Veterans. They took the initiative to implement Foundations™ as their data platform and then expanded the relationship to set new standards of care safety and efficiency with electronic protocoling. I always look forward to visiting them, the team is so on top of their work and appreciative of the partnership too, all with their typical solid work ethic." says Parag Paranjpe, CEO of HealthLevel.

About the Minneapolis VA Health Care SystemMinneapolis VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is a teaching hospital providing a full range of patient care services with state-of-the-art technology, as well as education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided through primary care, tertiary care, and long-term care in areas of medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, dentistry, geriatrics and extended care.

About HealthLevel, Inc.Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California and is the supplier of Foundations™, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations™ provides intuitive, configurable analytics for clinicians, administrators and all staff, enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance. Foundations is helping thousands of VA users and their patients across numerous medical systems being served by the VA NTP and multiple VA VISN's. Visit www.healthlevel.com to learn more.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mac BeaucheminDirector of SalesHealthLevel, Inc. mac@healthlevel.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/va-minneapolis-health-care-system-doubles-radiology-scheduling-efficiency-and-physician-productivity-by-implementing-electronic-protocoling-301304150.html

SOURCE HealthLevel