V-Soft Consulting, Onboards New CTO And Launches New Technology Division, V-Soft Digital

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V-Soft Consulting today announced appointment of Sanjay Kommera as Chief Technology Officer, heading V-Soft Consulting's new technology division V-Soft Digital. Prior to V-Soft, Sanjay worked as Senior VP of Technology for iSteer, as well as Director of IT for IHG and Equifax. His experience in these roles led him to envision V-Soft Digital and its potential for exponential growth.

V-Soft Digital will concentrate heavily on digital transformation and driving customers into the modern age of technology. The division features 3 distinct pillars - Engineering Services, Operational Services and Digital Strategy Consulting.

"I am very excited to get the process underway for growing and expanding the V-Soft Digital brand," Kommera said. "V-Soft Digital will drive our customers into a modern age of agile delivery, enterprise integration, data engineering, analytics and IoT."

While IT staffing has been the foundation of V-Soft since the company began in 1997, the company expanded into delivering technology solutions to clients in recent years. Formerly known as V-Soft Labs, the new V-Soft Digital division will continue the success of existing practice areas.

"The reorganization will position V-Soft Digital to offer the best services for V-Soft clients," said Kommera.

V-Soft President, Purna Veer, said the restructuring of V-Soft's technology service offerings is an important next step for the company. "We are thankful to have such a visionary on the V-Soft team. Sanjay is the right person to take this next step in expansion for the company. I know the core and mission of V-Soft Digital will have a positive impact on our clients across the globe."

The V-Soft Digital division will go live by the end of July, with a full revamp to be completed by the end of 2021. To learn more about V-Soft Digital, visit https://www.vsoftconsulting.com/.

