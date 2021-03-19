Väsamed, Inc. Has Ceased Operations; Assets Have Been Acquired Through Foreclosure

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Väsamed, Inc. announced today that it ceased all commercial operations in 2020 and that certain debtholders foreclosed on all of the company's assets pursuant to a publicly announced forced foreclosure asset sale in December 2020. There will be no distributions or further communications to stockholders or remaining debtholders.

SOURCE Vasamed