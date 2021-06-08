UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Contest To Bring Mortgage Brokers To Ring The Bell At New York Stock Exchange

UWM Holdings Corporation ( NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in America, today announced it launched a contest to bring independent mortgage brokers to ring the...

UWM Holdings Corporation ( NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in America, today announced it launched a contest to bring independent mortgage brokers to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange alongside UWM president and CEO, Mat Ishbia in celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day.

Independent mortgage brokers can enter by sharing stories about helping borrowers on the submission page at www.UWM.com/NMBD. Winners will be announced in early July 2021.

"Independent mortgage brokers are easier, faster and less expensive than any alternative," said Ishbia. "We're bringing some great mortgage brokers to this iconic stage and sharing their stories to educate consumers that mortgage brokers are the best place to get a mortgage, period."

This announcement follows multiple initiatives launched by UWM, all of which help support independent mortgage brokers and cost brokers nothing:

FindAMortgageBroker.com , a website launched in 2016 to educate consumers and real estate professionals on the benefits of using a mortgage broker over large banks and retail lenders to purchase and refinance a home. The website hosts a nationwide database of brokers, searchable by city or zip code, to match borrowers and real estate agents with nearby independent mortgage brokers.

Super Bowl Commercial , for the past two years, UWM ran a commercial on the biggest stage to capture the hearts and minds of consumers focused on the benefits of working with an independent mortgage broker.

Blink +, offers loan officers a point of sale, loan origination system and customer online application relationship manager all-in-one-package.

UWM InTouch , a mobile app providing brokers access to manage almost every aspect of their pipeline from the palm of their hands.

, a mobile app providing brokers access to manage almost every aspect of their pipeline from the palm of their hands. Brand 360, customized marketing assets, CRM and social media calendar to further help brokers with marketing and client retention efforts.

National Mortgage Brokers Day is an annual celebration of independent mortgage brokers across the country, created by the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and celebrated each year on July 18 th.

Contest begins at or about 9:00 AM ET on 6/8/2021 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 6/25/2021. Visit www.uwm.com/NMBD for more information.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"). UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. UWM's exceptional teamwork and focus on technology result in the delivery of innovative mortgage solutions that drive the company's ongoing growth in market share and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for independent mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com.

