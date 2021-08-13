UV Index Today Is Helping To Reduce Skin Cancer Rates With Web Technology

"UV Index Today is helping people prevent skin cancer due to sun exposure by giving them an easy and fun way to track the UV index for their local area"

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week UV Index Today launched their free UV forecasting service that helps people track ultraviolet radiation output from the sun. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the primary source of skin cancer in the United States. They want to help reduce skin cancer rates by providing UV index forecasts on their easy-to-use website. The UV index is an international standard used to measure the strength of ultraviolet radiation output from the sun.

"Over 3 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year and many of these cases could have been prevented with proper sun protection," said Stephen Sandecki, Principal at UV Index Today. "We are helping educate people on the dangers of ultraviolet radiation from the Sun and what times exposure should be limited or avoided all together."

The UV Index Today website provides forecasts for more than 40,000 cities in the United States. These forecasts include the real-time UV index, the current day's hourly UV index and the hourly forecast for the next five days. "Everyone loves the outdoors, but many people don't realize the dangers of unprotected sun exposure," Sandecki added. "The only way we're going to reduce skin cancer rates is through education of the dangers of ultraviolet radiation exposure."

They are in the early stages of building out educational resources for people to learn about ultraviolet radiation, the UV index and Sun protection methods. In mid-2022 they plan to expand their forecasting to other countries in North America, with the goal of full global coverage by mid-2023. "We can enjoy the outdoors and stay safe in the sun with just a little education and some protective measures," said Sandecki.

UV Index Today is a UV index forecasting service that provides free national and local forecasts to 40,000+ cities in the United States. If you have any questions or curious about partnerships, please contact Stephen Sandecki at 720-734-9939 or via e-mail at media@uvindextoday.com.

