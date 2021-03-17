UV Angel Announces Agreement With Chicago-area Butler D53 School District To Create Safer Learning Environments With Clean Air Technology

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UV Angel, maker of next-generation pathogen control technology, today announced an agreement with Butler School District 53 to help create safer and cleaner environments for students, teachers, staff, and parents at its schools. Butler D53 serves students in early childhood through eighth grade in Oak Brook, Illinois.

On Monday, March 8 th, the Butler D53 School Board approved a plan to install the patented UV Angel Clean Air™ technology at its two schools to keep students, teachers and staff as safe as possible for in-person learning. The system also gives families added peace of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping our students, faculty, and staff healthy and safe has remained our top priority as we reopened our school buildings for full-day, in-person learning with a remote option since the fall of 2020," Butler School District 53 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul O'Malley said. "Our district's investment in UV Angel technology is further proof of our commitment to students, parents and staff that we continue to create the safest possible learning environments. We reviewed a wide range of options and UV Angel's system stood head and shoulders above the rest."

The technology is being installed at Brook Forest Elementary (grades K-5) and Butler Junior High (grades 6-8) to protect the more than 500 students in the Oak Brook community. Installation of UV Angel technology is already under way.

UV Angel is a West Michigan-based company that specializes in engineered pathogen control technology, which uses ultraviolet light to neutralize up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces and in the air. UV Angel designs their technology around a proven fundamental element, that pathogens are generated by people. The technology is different from many other solutions because it is an engineered "source-level" pathogen control, meaning it targets pathogens at the room-level, where and when they spread. Unlike most cleaning methods that only happen periodically and when people are not around.

UV Angel Clean Air™ technology is separate from the building HVAC system and is easily installed in the ceiling like any light fixture. The system continuously draws in air from the room into a sealed UV-C chamber, where the air is treated, and the clean treated air is returned to the room. The unique design allows the system to operate safely and continuously 24/7, 365 days a year while staff and students are present. The UV Angel technology uses a patented Shielded Chamber Design that is hidden away, so there is no UV-C exposure to those in the room. The units were originally designed for use in hospitals to help mitigate the risk of hospital-associated infections.

"At UV Angel, we understand how critical it is for students and teachers to return to classrooms safely," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "We view the installation of UV Angel technology in our nation's schools as paramount work, similar in how we view protecting our front-line healthcare workers. As experts in pathogen control, we understood how schools and other high-traffic environments can be an opportunity for quickly spreading infectious pathogens. Our technology is engineered to reduce the risk of person-to-person - or in this case, student-to-student - disease transmission and create safer, cleaner indoor air. We are proud to support Butler D53, which is among the leading school districts in the country to fully implement an engineered clean air solution."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UV Angel saw a continued demand for its technology. That demand is surging in a post-pandemic environment as the technology has extended well beyond the health care industry, including in education, hospitality, food service, corporate office spaces and more. Industries realized implementing temporary measures like portable air treating systems were not nearly as effective and required much more maintenance than an engineered system like UV Angel. Another reason is that building-level air and ventilation technologies, such as large HVAC units, are important for occupants' comfort and provide fresh air to indoor spaces, but as the pandemic has highlighted, they are not enough to protect people now and in the future from the next highly transmissible pathogen. By contrast, UV Angel technologies are designed to help disrupt person-to-person pathogen spread.

About UV Angel

UV Angel was founded with a mission to create safer environments around the world through the development of life-changing pathogen control technologies. The company uses years of advanced research and the latest technology developments in ultraviolet light, to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology can be used in occupied spaces to clean the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, retail, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more at uvangel.com.

