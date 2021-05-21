Utz Brands, Inc. is excited to partner and fly together with Breeze Airways.

Utz Brands, Inc. is excited to partner and fly together with Breeze Airways. As a core food selection, Utz ® Original Potato Chips will be served to Breeze Airways Guests on board flights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005511/en/

Utz Potato Chips Takes to the Skies with Breeze Airways! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Breeze Airways is the new, " Seriously Nice" U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, who today unveiled its network comprised of 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities located across the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US.

Utz ®, makers of iconic potato chips, pretzels and cheese balls, is pleased to serve as a core food selection on Breeze Airways flights. Celebrating its 100 th year anniversary, Utz Potato Chips are made the same way now as they were at the beginning - made with simple ingredients, farm-fresh potatoes, and the same family-crafted flavor since 1921. They're the perfect complement to a " Seriously Nice" Airline!

" Congratulations to David Neeleman and the Breeze Airways Team for earning their wings," said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz Brands, Inc. " And, we are excited to become part of the team by serving our family-favorite, Utz Original Potato Chips on Breeze Airways flights. That's a match made in the skies!"

Utz snacks are sold in leading retailers across the U.S. as well as on-line at the Utz On-Line Store. And they're available on board Breeze Airways flights too!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks, and tell us which is your favorite Utz Potato Chip variety!

#UTZBREEZEAIRWAYS

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz ®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake ®, Zapp's ®, Good Health ®, Boulder Canyon ®, Hawaiian ® Brand, and TORTIYAHS! ®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005511/en/