Utz Brands Appoints Kevin Powers As Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) ("Utz" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Kevin Powers has been appointed Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, effective January 4, 2021. Mr. Powers joins Utz with nearly 15 years of experience in investor relations, with a strong background in consumer packaged goods and retail. Mr. Powers will report to Cary Devore, EVP & Chief Financial Officer.

"As a newly public company, we continue to build our connectivity with the investment community and are very pleased to have an investor relations professional of Kevin's caliber join the Utz team," said Dylan Lissette, Utz's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a deep and broad pool of knowledge of investor relations, corporate finance and M&A to Utz, having led programs at several prominent companies, including within the consumer space. Kevin will play an integral role building our relationships and articulating our continued commitment to generating sustainable growth that enhances long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Powers joins Utz from CommScope, Inc., a technology company focused on advanced wired and wireless networks, where he served as Vice President, Investor Relations since 2018. Previously, he held roles in investor relations and communications at Snyder's-Lance, Inc, Campbell Soup Company, and Family Dollar Stores, among others. At Snyder's-Lance, Mr. Powers received the Institutional Investors All-America Executive Team award. Mr. Powers also served as President, Treasurer, and Program Chair of the Charlotte Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI), a professional association for investor relations professionals. Mr. Powers received a B.A. from Boston University.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz ®, On The Border ®, Zapp's ®, Golden Flake ®, Good Health ®, Boulder Canyon ®, Hawaiian ® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others.

After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005116/en/