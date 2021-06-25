UTU.ONE Recognized For Excellence In Innovation

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UTU.ONE, the blockchain-powered social app built to redefine social, is pleased to announce the company has been recognized and nominated for three out of the six iAward categories.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UTU.ONE, the blockchain-powered social app built to redefine social, is pleased to announce the company has been recognized and nominated for three out of the six iAward categories. The iAwards are Australia's longest-running and most broadly scoped innovation recognition program, promoting excellence in the Australian digital technology ecosystem. "To be a finalist is an extraordinary achievement for the company," shares UTU.ONE CTO Stephan Zhang.

Australia's peak industry representative body for innovation technology, the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) announced the finalists of the 2021 New South Wales (NSW) iAwards and nominated UTU.ONE with the following proud distinctions: Startup of the Year - Finalist. Best Platform Solution - Finalist, and Best Community Solution - Finalist.

The caliber of entries for this year's awards was extremely high, and choosing the winners proved to be a difficult decision for the panel of judges ranging from a wide array of executives from well-known companies in the Asia Pacific digital industry.

The iAwards recognize and reward excellence in Australian innovation for companies that are making a difference and have the potential to create positive change for their community - whether this is at home, in the office or on a global scale.

The UTU.ONE app is designed with user-friendliness and is the next-generation social media platform for real people offering unique features such as facial recognition sign-up and reward tokens designed to benefit UTU.ONE members for interacting with the platform and other members. The App is currently in Beta Test, but users can begin preregistering through the following link: utu.one/request-beta-access/

The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in the EOS blockchain to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable, eco-friendly and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User to User community (UTU) can expect from UTU.ONE. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to UTU.ONE - Gordon Weiske, VP of PR and Marketing.

For all media inquiries, contact: pressrelease@utu.one

For all investment inquiries, contact: investment@utu.one

About UTU.ONE -The company originated in Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO and many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU.ONE made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada, to further the company's business expansions worldwide.

Additional information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one

utu-one-iaward-finalist.png UTU.ONE | iAward Finalist UTU.ONE | Logo

SOURCE UTU.ONE News