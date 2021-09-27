Utopian Unicorns Introduces NFT Collectors To Bizzare Collection

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 The Utopian Unicorns will auction off a series of 10,000 unique unicorn NFTs produced from 189 features.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 The Utopian Unicorns will auction off a series of 10,000 unique unicorn NFTs produced from 189 features. The team announced its debut to welcome collectors to the new community development generation.

Utopian Unicorns assured the collectors of a perfect Utopia with their roadmap. Additionally, they will announce the public launch date of the collection on their site soon.

Over the years, Axie Infinity and Zed Run have explored the capability of NFT. Now, the Utopian Unicorns are ready to change the world's perspective about the NFTs.

Utopian Unicorns: Redefining NFT World

Utopian Unicorns aim to take the most innovative inventions and use the innovations ten times to enhance the usefulness of their enterprise.

Moreover, they want to include works like Decentraland Virtual Real Estate in a collection of NFT. The team thus intends to alter the way NFT operates.

Their goal is to reinvent NFTs' value proposition and build the infrastructure for the next development generation. More so, they promised to delve into virtual immobilization, gaming, relics, and much more.

Utopian Unicorns' Roadmap in Improving the Perfect Utopia

The Utopian Unicorn Society is the next generation in the evolution of the NFT community. They're not only going to sell some NFTs; their goal is to build a lifelong Utopian community.

The only Gip who created these unicorns is a Boston artist with over 30 years of creative expertise.

Furthermore, every Unicorn has its own metaverse-integrated NFT relic. It will be claimable very soon with no further costs. Each Unicorn is also kept on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-721 token.

A Unicorn's ownership grants you membership in Utopia, the life-long community of friends and friends we create. Being a Utopia member comes with a lot of advantages. It also entitles you to access all the value that our team keeps building for our community.

Phase Towards Advanced NFTs

Utopian scientists at Test Site Omega are making a magnificent breakthrough. It is a gateway that allows Unicorns to cross space, time, and even dimensions.

Moreover, it is rumored that collectors may get powerful relics such as other planets. It is to give their Utopian Unicorn owners tremendous abilities.

Each Unicorn now gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim a free utopian relic. These artifacts lay the path for future development when the team begins Phase III.

The team will now look for new technologies, platforms, and communities. Then, they will create strategic collaborations. They aim to connect VRF, Loot, Decentraland, and others to their community-centered goal.

You can learn more at: https://twitter.com/UtopianUnicorns or UtopianUnicorns.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utopian-unicorns-introduces-nft-collectors-to-bizzare-collection-301385918.html

SOURCE Utopian Unicorns