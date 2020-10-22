Utilization Across Diverse End Users To Bring Substantial Growth Prospects For Hexane Market From 2019-2027: TMR

- Utilization of hexane as a solvent in the oil extraction process from seeds and crops such as palm, rapeseed, palm, soybean, corn, and others may invite tremendous growth opportunities for the hexane market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexane is a mix of hydrocarbons with six carbon atoms and is very volatile. It is extremely reactive with oxidization materials such as liquid, chlorine, sodium hypochlorite, and concentrated oxygen. It is used as a solvent in the hydrocarbon polymerization process.

Hexane Market: Current and Future Growth Opportunities

The global hexane market is expected to grow at a rapid rate across the forecast period of 2019-2027 on the grounds of the overwhelming demand for industrial-grade hexane in various regions and the escalating growth throughout the food industry. Also, hexane use in other end-uses such as wastewater treatment, pre-metal treatment chemicals, tea-leaf processing, soaps and detergents, and others may bring notable growth prospects for the hexane market.

Considering all the factors associated with growth, the researchers at Transparency Market Research foresee the global hexane market to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global hexane market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 2.5 bn by 2027.

A surge in the number of food processing companies and the rising influence of hexane usage in solvents used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector adds extra stars of growth to the hexane market. Furthermore, hexane's widening applications in the petrochemical and rubber industries may further bring great growth opportunities for the hexane market.

Hexane Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at Transparency Market Research predict that the domination of countries like India and China will be intact in this forecast period as well. This is because of the escalating demand for diverse grades in North America and Asia Pacific. The analysts further advise the players in the hexane market to invest in research and development activities and pay attention to develop safe and effective products.

Hexane Market: Major Findings

On the basis of grade, the oil extraction/food was a major segment and constituted more than 49 percent of the global hexane market in 2018

Industrial and pharmaceutical grade segments are expected to display significant growth between 2019 and 2027

On the grounds of application, oil extraction was a highly profitable segment for the hexane market in 2018

The oil extraction segment in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027 The hexane demand in China is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent from 2019 to 2027

Hexane Market: Growth Accelerators

The hexane market may prominently gain extensive growth on the back of the rising applications across various end-uses.

Hexane's property to eliminate unfavorable taste from oil and assistance in obtaining a higher yield may bring tremendous growth opportunities

N-hexane is used to a great extent across diverse industries, and hence, this factor may serve as a prominent growth booster

Hexane Market: Growth Restraints

The advent of alternatives, such as water-based cleaners, may dampen the hexane market's growth greatly. This is because of the health dangers etched with hexane. The emergence of water-based cleaners as a safer substitute is restricting the growth of the hexane market. Therefore, the availability of safer alternatives could hinder the hexane market's growth to a great extent.

Global Hexane Market: Segmentation

By Grade

Oil Extraction/Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

By Application

Oil Extraction

Industrial Cleaning & Degreasing

Polymerization

Pharmaceuticals

Others (including adhesives, solvents, and chemical intermediates)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

