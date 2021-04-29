Utility, Inc. Rolls Out Innovative RocketIoT 3.0 System

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Days after announcing record growth from Q1 2021, Utility, Inc. launches its latest iteration of the RocketIoT ® in-car video and communications system. The newly improved RocketIoT 3.0 includes software updates and enhancements, as well as the launch of the new purpose-built, multi-use vehicle video camera to improve upon the ecosystem of devices and services Utility, Inc. offers.

Utility, Inc. launches RocketIoT 3.0, enhancing software and adding new purpose-built vehicle camera

The company's ever-growing roster of law enforcement agency customers will benefit from an enhanced user interface that is compatible with both laptops and tablets. The innovative updates increase messaging capabilities across the system of vehicles and create modules that can be added to fit the unique needs of each agency partner, while improving upon the overall user experience. The 3.0 version is compatible with an on-board diagnostics module that shows vehicle diagnostics, such as engine performance and fluid levels, in real-time within the user interface in the vehicle.

"Our RocketIoT is the only proven vehicle-grade hardware that provides in-car video, a networking platform that's FirstNet certified and a built-in OBDII/CAN streamer in one single box.", said Simon Araya, chief technology officer (CTO) of Utility, Inc. "The RocketIoT extends the Utility platform out to the edge where critical and timely decisions are made. More to come."

Additionally, new RocketIoT users are now able to utilize a purpose-built, multi-use vehicle video camera designed specifically to support both the in-car video and the license plate reader modules. The device was designed to work internally mounted as the dash and backseat cameras or externally mounted as the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera. Another newly added functionality includes a configurable push button on the device, which was a customer enhancement request. Additionally, it has inward and outward facing LED lights built-in as indicator lights to help law enforcement officers validate when video is recording.

The new purpose-built video camera device and modular software approach of the RocketIoT 3.0 updates allow for improved integration across all Utility, Inc. products and services, including the BodyWorn™ cameras and AVaiLWeb ® cloud-based digital evidence management platform. As part of Utility, Inc.'s commitment to its agency partners, the company is continuously working to innovate and improve upon its services to best fit the needs of customers and the communities they serve.

The Utility, Inc. ecosystem includes a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility, Inc. and its technology solutions, please visit bodyworn.com.

About Utility, Inc.Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn™ camera and RocketIoT ® in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. The BodyWorn camera utilizes unique communication capabilities and specific recording triggers to initiate video recording automatically. Triggers are set by individual law enforcement departments based on their recording policies. BodyWorn cameras may operate singularly or in conjunction with RocketIoT and come equipped with built-in accelerometers, prone positioning and light bar sensors to detect doors opening, rapid motion, Geofence entry, etc. Triggers can be updated at any time via the video management system, AVaiLWeb ®. The AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™.

