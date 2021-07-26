Utilis Invests In AI With Expert New Hire

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilis recently announced an expansion of their operations to include machine learning and hired Inon Sharony as AI Lead. Sharony combines subject matter expertise and high integrity data to create effective AI solutions for companies.

Sharony joins Utilis from Rail Vision, where he managed the Algorithm Group. For the past seven years, Sharony focused on developing cutting-edge AI technology that meets real-world business and product needs. He submitted his PhD in Chemical Physics at Tel Aviv University and will combine his extensive academic background in Physics and his agnostic machine learning experience to develop strategic AI solutions for Utilis.

"Inon's work with Utilis will expand company-wide use of machine learning and deep learning, improving existing products," stated Yuval Lorig, R&D Director for Utilis. "Utilis is also developing new products that serve high level data-driven insights. This all generates valuable insights and improves products for customers."

When asked about his immediate goals, Sharony shared, "The immediate goal involves building the capabilities to develop data products. This includes building a program to develop a selected portfolio of candidates, the team needed to execute the program, and collaborating with Utilis teams throughout the application development life cycle."

"In addition to the interesting technical challenges, I look forward to having a part in the positive impact," stated Sharony.

Utilis has collected the largest global confirmed database of locations of subsurface water leaks, containing more than 35,000 leaks in more than 50 countries in six continents, all based on L-band SAR analysis and detection. This unique database, along with the L-band SAR satellite imagery available, provides both opportunities and challenges for developing new AI-based technologies and products. Utilis will remain focused on their core capabilities of SAR-based analytics, and expand capabilities by way of partnerships, turn-key solutions, and in-house development.

Sharony's work is fueled by his curious nature. He is an explorer and a certified Nitrox diver, where he has Nitrox-dived in top diving destinations across the world, including in the Red Sea, the Caribbean, and the Galapagos Islands. Sharony will be based in Israel, where he lives with his wife and son.

ABOUT UTILIS

Utilis provides data driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. They use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large scale decision support tools. The proprietary algorithms and highly educated staff of scientists and engineers are the key to the company's mission, to advance planet Earth's resource resilience through SAR analytics. Successfully commercializing their first product, leak detection in 2016, Utilis projects have resulted in saving more than 7000 million gallons of potable water and 17,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom, Utilis currently provides innovative data solutions in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on Utilis and to learn more about their technology visit https://utiliscorp.com/

Media Contact Karen DubeyCorporate Marketing Director marketing@utiliscorp.com (858) 798-6709

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilis-invests-in-ai-with-expert-new-hire-301341326.html

SOURCE Utilis Corp.