Utilimaster To Host Remote Job Fair In Elkhart County, Workers To Recieve Low Cost Daily Employment Transportation

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, is hosting a remote job fair to meet increased fleet vehicle production needs at Utilimaster's Bristol, Indiana facility, and actively recruit from neighboring densely populated city center. The hiring event will be held on September 16, in partnership with WorkOne, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Roosevelt Center 215 W. Indiana Ave., in Elkhart, Indiana. Applicants hired at the remote event would receive daily transportation to and from work at Utilimaster, as a low cost benefit.

Increased demand for delivery service vehicles, driven by a surge in e-commerce purchases, has created new career opportunities for Elkhart County and surrounding communities. Offering highly competitive wages and generous benefits packages, Utilimaster's available positions include full-time, day- and night-shift general assembly positions with day wages starting at $15.50 an hour, and night shift positions starting at $17.25 an hour. Both shifts offer full benefit packages that will commence on the first day of work and include tuition reimbursement, 80 hours of holiday pay, 401k matching, as well as traditional medical and wellness benefits.

Additionally, hired applicants from the job fair will be eligible to receive daily transportation to and from work at a minimal cost to them from two centralized pick-up and drop-off locations in Elkhart County.

"We're encouraged by the economy's continued momentum, and we are excited to be able to add to our workforce at our Utilimaster assembly and upfit facility, here in Bristol," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "We continue to see growth in the parcel delivery market, driven by increased e-commerce sales; demand for delivery vehicles is higher today than it has ever been. I, and the full Utilimaster team look forward to welcoming new talent to the organization as we build for the future."

The Shyft Group continues its transformation, in light of organic growth in its end market. This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.— rebranded to The Shyft Group, to be more reflective of its renewed focus on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, following the divestiture of its fire truck business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach.

For more information on this hiring event and others, visit Utilimaster.com/careers for more information.

About Utilimaster and The Shyft GroupUtilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

